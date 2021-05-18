Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.13

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 28% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $454,209.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

