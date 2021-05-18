Jason J. Tyler Sells 3,014 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,409. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

