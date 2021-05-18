JavaScript Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $7,574.11 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00383026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00235672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.35 or 0.01392801 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047114 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.