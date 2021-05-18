Jay Wells Sells 160,520 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 1,026,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

