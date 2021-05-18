Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 64,852 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archrock alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 886,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,580. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.