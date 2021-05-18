Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $75.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $75.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

