Jefferies Financial Group Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $50.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.