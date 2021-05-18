Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $400.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.06.

NYSE PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

