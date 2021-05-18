Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 109,682 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,607,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 1,026,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

