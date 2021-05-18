Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 220,686 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,417,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,984,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,243,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 466,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

