Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.88

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 33.81%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.