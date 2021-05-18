Jobchain (JOB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $260,624.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $8.08 million and $260,624.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,954,058,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

