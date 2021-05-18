Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

