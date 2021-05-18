Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,572,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 179,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

