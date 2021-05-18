Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

LON JSG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 167.60 ($2.19). 1,130,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.17. Johnson Service Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.98 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £745.68 million and a P/E ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,841.39). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

