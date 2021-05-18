Jonathan Segal Sells 10,690 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 209,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

