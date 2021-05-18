Jonathan Segal Sells 19,132 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

Shares of STKS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 209,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

