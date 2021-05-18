JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $64.46. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,973,000.

