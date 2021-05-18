JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.45. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

