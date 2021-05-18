JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.45. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

