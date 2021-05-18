Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,082.87

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,082.87 ($79.47) and traded as low as GBX 6,000 ($78.39). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,120 ($79.96), with a volume of 7,917 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a market cap of £385.99 million and a P/E ratio of 47.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,082.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

