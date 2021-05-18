Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 60,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

