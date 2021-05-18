Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.10. 80,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,465,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
