Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.10. 80,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,465,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

