Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

