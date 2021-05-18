JUST Price Reaches $0.0935 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $211.44 million and $145.84 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

