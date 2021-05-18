JustLiquidity Tops One Day Volume of $931,359.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and $931,359.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $54.80 or 0.00128550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

