Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Jyske Bank A/S stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday.

