Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.59. Kadant reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.96. 29,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. Kadant has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

