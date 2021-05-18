Kadena (KDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $95.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,270,122 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

