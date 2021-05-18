KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

