Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $110.73

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.73, but opened at $114.47. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

