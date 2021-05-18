Katrin Suder Sells 7,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,070. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

