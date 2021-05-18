Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Down 7.2%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

