KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.54.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 338,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.