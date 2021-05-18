KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.00

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 188632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get KDDI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.