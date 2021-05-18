KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $391.32 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $391.32 or 0.00901477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

