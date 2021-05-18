Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.65

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.65 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96), with a volume of 302,613 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 742.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The stock has a market cap of £606.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

