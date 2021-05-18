Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Kennametal worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.