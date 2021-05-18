Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €800.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €670.27 ($788.56).

EPA:KER remained flat at $€706.90 ($831.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 99,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €643.50 and its 200-day moving average is €586.17. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

