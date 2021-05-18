Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.54

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 62620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

