Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

