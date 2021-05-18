KIMCHI.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,743.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $203,743.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,655,356,875 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.