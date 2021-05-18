King DAG Price Reaches $0.57 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and $17,396.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

