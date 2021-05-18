Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.76

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 44452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

