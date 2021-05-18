Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

