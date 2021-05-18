Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

KC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 46,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

