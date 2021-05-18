Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

KC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 46,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

