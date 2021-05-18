KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $43.10 on Major Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $335.53 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $43.10 or 0.00104881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00093290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00397600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005040 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.61 or 0.01347096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047147 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

