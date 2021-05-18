Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.28% of Knoll worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

