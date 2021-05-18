Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $3.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. Kohl’s has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.