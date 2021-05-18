Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.