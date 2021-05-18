Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.04

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 42107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

RDSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.